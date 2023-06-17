Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hagerty from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hagerty stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Hagerty has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Hagerty had a net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hagerty by 218.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth $71,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

