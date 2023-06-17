Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hagerty from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Hagerty stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Hagerty has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hagerty by 218.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth $71,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
