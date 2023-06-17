Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,677 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 215,614 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,196 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 22,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.