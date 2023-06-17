Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 3.3 %
HALL opened at $4.35 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
