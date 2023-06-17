Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) is one of 1,112 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hargreaves Lansdown to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors 1063 4507 5636 82 2.42

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 34.21%. Given Hargreaves Lansdown’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hargreaves Lansdown is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A 30.18 Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors $514.05 million $8.33 million -5.43

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hargreaves Lansdown’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hargreaves Lansdown. Hargreaves Lansdown is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Hargreaves Lansdown pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 700.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Hargreaves Lansdown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors 377.82% 8.16% 5.03%

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown peers beat Hargreaves Lansdown on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

