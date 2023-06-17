Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $414.60

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.60 ($5.19) and traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.37). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.26), with a volume of 32,646 shares traded.

Hargreaves Services Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 409.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 414.60. The company has a market capitalization of £136.71 million, a PE ratio of 308.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Hargreaves Services

In related news, insider Nicholas Mills bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($48,798.80). Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.