HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $290.21 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $296.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

