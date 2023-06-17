HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 13.3% in May

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HCW Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Insider Activity at HCW Biologics

In related news, CFO Rebecca Byam bought 33,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,178.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 395,152 shares in the company, valued at $604,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 148,100 shares of company stock worth $260,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Stock Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $75.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.83. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.