HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 13.3% in May

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWBGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HCW Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at HCW Biologics

In related news, CFO Rebecca Byam bought 33,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,178.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 395,152 shares in the company, valued at $604,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 148,100 shares of company stock worth $260,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Stock Down 0.9 %

HCW Biologics stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $75.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.83. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

See Also

