Head to Head Analysis: Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) vs. Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 8.82% 102.91% 15.02% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Moncler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.63 billion 0.90 $245.49 million $4.06 10.40 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 165.09

Analyst Recommendations

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Kontoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kontoor Brands and Moncler, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 0 3 5 0 2.63 Moncler 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus target price of $54.38, suggesting a potential upside of 28.80%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Moncler.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Moncler on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Moncler

(Get Rating)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.