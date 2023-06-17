Head-To-Head Analysis: Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) versus Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 20.59% 11.44% 0.90% Middlefield Banc 23.92% 11.45% 1.22%

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $57.01 million 1.10 $12.93 million $2.07 6.52 Middlefield Banc $61.65 million 3.67 $15.67 million $2.56 10.91

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Middlefield Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Middlefield Banc beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

