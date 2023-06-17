Head to Head Analysis: VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -58.16% -21.10% -14.87% Parsons 2.30% 8.38% 4.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and Parsons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.66 -$14.40 million ($1.75) -0.79 Parsons $4.20 billion 1.19 $96.66 million $0.92 51.95

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.7% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Parsons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VerifyMe and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Parsons 2 2 3 0 2.14

VerifyMe currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 226.09%. Parsons has a consensus price target of $49.78, suggesting a potential upside of 4.16%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Parsons.

Summary

Parsons beats VerifyMe on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. Further, it provides integrated traffic solutions for arterials, smart intersections, airport landside, ports, and tolling integrators; systems optimization, communications-based train control, rail system design and system assurance services; engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private sector industrial clients and public utilities; digital transformation, advisory services, AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

