Head-To-Head Contrast: Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) versus Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) and Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Komatsu has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Komatsu and Gencor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Komatsu 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Komatsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Gencor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Komatsu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Komatsu and Gencor Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Komatsu $26.23 billion 1.01 $2.42 billion $2.57 10.57 Gencor Industries $103.48 million 2.05 -$370,000.00 $0.53 27.26

Komatsu has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries. Komatsu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gencor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Komatsu and Gencor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Komatsu 9.24% 12.31% 6.63% Gencor Industries 7.16% 4.60% 4.21%

Summary

Komatsu beats Gencor Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling. It also includes leveling roadbed for machinery, industrial vehicle, engine, other machineries and equipment, casting and logistics. The Retail Finance segment offers sales financing related to construction and mining machineries. The Industrial Machinery and Others segment covers forming and sheet metal machinery, machine tools, defense related, temperature controlled equipment, prefabricated house for business, and semiconductor exposure equipment for excimer laser. The company was founded by Meitaro Takeuchi on March 13, 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses; and asphalt pavers under the Blaw-Knox brand. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

