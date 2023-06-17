Head to Head Survey: OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) vs. Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) and Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Mondi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV Aktiengesellschaft 6.09% 16.33% 7.25% Mondi N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Mondi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV Aktiengesellschaft $68.30 billion 0.20 $5.38 billion $11.15 3.84 Mondi $9.38 billion 0.84 $1.53 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Mondi.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Mondi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondi 1 0 1 0 2.00

Given Mondi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mondi is more favorable than OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility and Risk

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondi has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats Mondi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, and trading of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, base chemicals, and fertilizers, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in ten European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Uncoated Fine Paper, and Corporate. The Corrugated Packaging segment deals with the production of containerboard and corrugated solutions. The Flexible Packaging segment includes kraft paper, paper bags, and consumer flexibles operations. The Uncoated Fine Paper segment focuses on managing forests and manufacturing pulp, as well as uncoated fine paper that is converted into office papers and professional printing papers sold in folio form or large reels. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

