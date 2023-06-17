Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.27

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.27 and traded as low as $132.07. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $132.21, with a volume of 10,372,310 shares changing hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,120,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,430,000 after purchasing an additional 340,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $685,000.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

