Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.11

Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €63.11 ($67.86) and traded as high as €73.88 ($79.44). Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at €72.50 ($77.96), with a volume of 413,892 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of Heidelberg Materials in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.90 ($104.19) price objective on shares of Heidelberg Materials in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on Heidelberg Materials in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on Heidelberg Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Heidelberg Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.11.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

