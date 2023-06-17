Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $137.32

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.32 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.72). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 93,760 shares traded.

Henderson EuroTrust Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2,291.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Henderson EuroTrust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Henderson EuroTrust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

