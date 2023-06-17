Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.12. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

