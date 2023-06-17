Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Shares of AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.