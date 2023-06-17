Hill Advisors Lp Oak Sells 2,320,000 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expro Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Expro Group by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

