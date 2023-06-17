Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) SVP Sells $2,435,987.80 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $52.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

