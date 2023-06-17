Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $140.81 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $140.08.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

