Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Hilton Worldwide worth $68,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.08. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

