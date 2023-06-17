HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Up 2.3%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.55. 7,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 23,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$21.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.07.
HLS Therapeutics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.69%.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
