HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Up 2.3%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.55. 7,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 23,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$21.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.07.

HLS Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

HLS Therapeutics ( TSE:HLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.56 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 41.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.69%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.