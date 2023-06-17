Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.63

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.63 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 82.86 ($1.04). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 82.35 ($1.03), with a volume of 2,492,211 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. The firm has a market cap of £423.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8,235.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

