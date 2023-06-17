Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.38

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.38 and traded as high as C$43.73. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.61, with a volume of 107,482 shares.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

