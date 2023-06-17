HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,694 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.25% of HP worth $64,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

