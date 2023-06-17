H&T Group (LON:HAT) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

H&T Group Price Performance

Shares of H&T Group stock opened at GBX 438 ($5.48) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 440.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 452.01. The company has a market cap of £192.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,183.78 and a beta of 0.78. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 311.32 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Get H&T Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at H&T Group

In related news, insider Simon Walker bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($83,333.33). Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Read More

