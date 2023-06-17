HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBCW opened at $0.04 on Friday. HUB Cyber Security has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

