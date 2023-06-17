Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $320.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $322.89.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

