Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason Sells 4,875,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 4,875,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $12,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,490,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 76.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Humacyte by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Humacyte by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Humacyte by 16.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Humacyte by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

