Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Increased by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7,020.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $40,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $221.21 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.