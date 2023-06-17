Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Shares of Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating) fell 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 5,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.
Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.
