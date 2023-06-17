ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain Sells 30,000 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

ICUI opened at $188.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.96. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

