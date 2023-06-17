ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain Sells 30,000 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ICU Medical Stock Up 0.1 %
ICUI opened at $188.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.96. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $212.43.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.
