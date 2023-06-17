IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $108,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,277.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $209.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.53 and its 200-day moving average is $221.86. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

