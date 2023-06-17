IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $483.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

