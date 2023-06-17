IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 78,197 shares traded.

IGC Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 302.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGC Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.