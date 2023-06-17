IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $29.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

IGMS opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.23.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

