IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.27

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.27 and traded as high as C$41.50. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$40.73, with a volume of 551,264 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
IGM Financial Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55.
IGM Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.96%.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
