iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,293 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,648,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 415.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 152,614 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

