iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,293 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 602.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DBMF opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

