Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Down 0.7%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 4,713,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,733,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Immotion Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Immotion Group Company Profile

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

