ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.96

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.02. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 21,664 shares changing hands.

ImmuCell Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ImmuCell in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ImmuCell during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ImmuCell by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture, and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kits, and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

