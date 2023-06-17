ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.96

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.02. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 21,664 shares changing hands.
ImmuCell Trading Up 8.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture, and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kits, and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.
