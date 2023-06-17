indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells $1,049,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $226,604.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $404,000.00.

INDI opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.84.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 153,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

