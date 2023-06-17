Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.36

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.36 and traded as low as C$21.00. Information Services shares last traded at C$21.05, with a volume of 1,726 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Information Services Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82. The stock has a market cap of C$372.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Information Services Announces Dividend

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of C$46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.7364086 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

