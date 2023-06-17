Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 7,811 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $979,499.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $235,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 340,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

