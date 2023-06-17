Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,489,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,388,794.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $1,565,939.06.

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $1,383,839.10.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04.

On Friday, April 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $1,273,752.18.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,324.90.

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,410,197.94.

TEAM stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 82.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,457,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $321,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

