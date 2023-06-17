Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 89,344 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $149.15 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.46.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

