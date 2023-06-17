Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Major Shareholder Sells 273,728 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 273,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.72, for a total transaction of $56,858,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,888,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,680,745,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Advisors Ltd. Hhlr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,250,212 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $244,053,884.52.

On Thursday, June 8th, Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $253,876,785.50.

BGNE stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

