Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

