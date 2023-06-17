Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells 27,090 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,895.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

