Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) Director James H. Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $496,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $152.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $168.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $67,084,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.